Davido's Bank Account Restricted As He Makes N114m In Less Than 24hrs, See The List Of Celebrities Who Blessed Him With N1m (Photos)

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, well known in showbiz scenes as Davido earlier devised a strategy to make some more millions in addition to what he already has by asking his fans and loved ones on social media to bless by filling up his new bank account…

Davido’s Account Restricted As He Makes N114m In Less Than 24hrs

Looking at the above image you will see that his bank as restricted debit.

The “Fem” hitmaker made a tweet by revealing his bank account number and asking his fans on social media to bless him especially, those he has entertained with his hit songs over the years.

If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo, he wrote in a tweet. David Adeleke, Wema Bank Account Number:0123044967, he added his bank details.

What seemed to be a joke to many especially, Davido himself manifested into a multi-million-making scheme as friends, fans, and loved ones of the singer credited his account with about N1 million each.

Davido who could keep calm about the excitement in his heart for the kind gesture done him by his fans and loved ones took to his Instagram story to share a list of almost all the Nigerian celebrities who credited his Wema bank account with huge sums of money.

Zlatan, Chike, Mr. Eazi, his longtime best friend, Lati, his lawyer, Ajudua, E-Money, Papaya Ex, Adekunle Gold, Rebecca Nengi Hampson are some of the celebrities who showed love to the singer by decorating his account.

Check out the posts below:

So far, Davido has made over N114 million in less than 24hrs.

