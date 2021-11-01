Home | News | General | JUST IN: Many feared dead, others trapped as another building collapses in Lagos

A storey building under construction collapsed on Wednesday at Flour Mill Estate in the Magbon area of Badagry in Lagos..

Margaret Adeseye, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the tragedy in a statement.

Adeseye said four persons have been rescued while an operation is underway to pull out those trapped.

The official confirmed that the victims are mainly construction workers.

They sustained varying degrees of injury but are in stable condition at nearby hospitals where they were rushed to.

“Four adults male have been recovered (unconscious) thus far.

“Nigeria Police, Morogbo Division and community dwellers are complimenting rescue efforts”, the statement added.

The latest incident occurred two weeks after the Ikoyi building collapse which killed 45 people.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General