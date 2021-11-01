Home | News | General | JUST IN: Many feared dead, others trapped as another building collapses in Lagos
Davido’s Bank Account Restricted As He Makes N114m In Less Than 24hrs, See The List Of Celebrities Who Blessed Him With N1m (Photos)
Davido Receives Over N70m In 4 Hours, After Asking Friends For N1m (Pics)

JUST IN: Many feared dead, others trapped as another building collapses in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A storey building under construction collapsed on Wednesday at Flour Mill Estate in the Magbon area of Badagry in Lagos..

altalt

Margaret Adeseye, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the tragedy in a statement.

Adeseye said four persons have been rescued while an operation is underway to pull out those trapped.

The official confirmed that the victims are mainly construction workers.

They sustained varying degrees of injury but are in stable condition at nearby hospitals where they were rushed to.

“Four adults male have been recovered (unconscious) thus far.

“Nigeria Police, Morogbo Division and community dwellers are complimenting rescue efforts”, the statement added.

The latest incident occurred two weeks after the Ikoyi building collapse which killed 45 people.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 139