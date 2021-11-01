Home | News | General | Davido Receives Over N70m In 4 Hours, After Asking Friends For N1m (Pics)
Davido Receives Over N70m In 4 Hours, After Asking Friends For N1m (Pics)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours ago
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has received over N42 million in cash transfers in under one hour after asking colleagues for N1 million naira..

Fans and followers thought the multi-award-winning songwriter was joking when he posted a video on his Instagram Story calling on those he had helped in the music industry to send him a million naira.

Davido said, “We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send your own. You out of here. You are gone (sic).”

To show that he was not just joking the father of three posted his account number on his stories thread and posted screenshots of money sent into it.

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Akin Alabi; businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-money, were among those who sent money to Davido.

Entertainers such as Mr Eazy, Teni the Entertainer, Chike, Adekunle Gold, Perruzi, Ikorodu Bois, amongst others also credited the singer’s account.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

