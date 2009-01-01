Home | News | General | How Davido 'jokingly' raised over N140 Million within 24 hours

In what started as a soft joke, talented Nigerian musician, Davido Adeleke took to social media to ask his friends to donate one million naira each ahead of his 29th birthday.

Davido said, “We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send your own. You out of here. You are gone (sic).”

Davido suddenly got more serious about his demands after he posted his account number on his stories thread and posted screenshots of money sent into it.

According to the artiste, he received N 7 million in 10 minutes after the open request. He also mentioned that his aim is to reach a 100 million naira so he can clear his Rolls Royce from the port.

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Akin Alabi; businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-money, were among those who sent money to Davido.

Entertainers such as Don Jazzy, M.I, C-Kay, Rema, Mr Eazi, Zlatan,Teni the Entertainer, Chike, Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Perruzi, Pasuma, amongst others also credited the singer’s account.

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates Nengi aand Dorathy also donated 1 Milllon Naira each.

Davido also received donations from other influential members of the public, like the Obi Cubana, The Oba of Elegushi, who donated a whopping 5 Million Naira and Femi Otedola also allegedly donated a huge sum into the entertainer's account.

NigerianEye gathered that as at the filling of this report, Davido has received N142 Million from donations within the past 24 hours.

Various reactions have started trailing Davido’s one million saga, as some social media users criticised those donating money to a celebrity while others have seen it as a ‘IT IS GOOD TO BE GOOD TO OTHERS’ scheme.

Here are some of the reactions;

@dreylo: “If your babe sent Davido money marry her.”

@gbemiO-O: “Imagine seeing your debtor sending Davido money.”





@alhaji royz: “Ritual wey you use your lifetime do, Davido don make am in 20 minutes.”





@onemind: “Davido just proved you can make money without referring to other people.”





@jaynaija: “Nah wetin make Whitemoney go for 3 month Davido raise in one hour.”





@sheni coker: “No other artiste should pull this Davido’s stunt anytime soon sha. If not, shi shi them no go see.”





@rankin: “Deserves it all abeg. How many stories? How many people? How many times? Davido has been so generous with his time, influence, and money over the years. Knowing the public man, that money will still end up as dash (giveaway).”

