Davido at 29: Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 other prominent Nigerians who gifted singer at least N1 million

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
What started out like a joke for top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now turned out to be arguably one of the most impressive fundraising events to take place in the country in recent times.

It all started when the DMW boss and much loved music star shared a video where he noted that he was always helping people and it was time for them to also show him love.

Davido called out to his friends and crew members to prove their love for him by sending him N1 million.

Not long after that, the Risky crooner also went online to tell his fans who have been blessed with his music to also send N1 million.

Davido gets N1m and more
Billionaires, politicians, kings, music stars and more turn up for Davido, gift him at least N1 million ahead of birthday. Photos: @davido, @femiotedola, @obi_cubana, @hrmelegushi
Source: Instagram

It wasn’t long before this turned into an incredible and impressive show of love and wealth considering the number of people who turned up for the singer.

I'm actually crying, Davido emotional as he makes over N80 million, many friends continue to send N1m each

Davido has always been described as a generous person and fans have always bore witness to this going by his charitable displays on social media.

However, this did not stop them from being blown away by the massive outpouring of love Davido received ahead of his 29th birthday.

The music star initially said he was hoping to meet a target of N100 million so he could clear his Rolls Royce from the port. He soon made that amount in a matter of hours and increased his target to N200 million.

Some of those who showed massive love to Davido includes Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, Nigerian monarch, Oba Elegushi, and other prominent personalities.

Legit.ng has now gathered a list as well as alert screenshots of some of the prominent Nigerians who gave out N1 million and more to Davido to show him love.

I’m a babe, not Michael Jackson: Comedian Bovi appears like woman, rocks pretty wig to humour award

1. Adekunle Gold:

Davido gets millions from fans.
Adekunle Gold gifts Davido N1m. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

2. Teni:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Teni gifts Davido N1m. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

3. Peruzzi:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Peruzzi gifts Davido N1m. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

4. Akin Alabi:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Akin Alabi joins Davido's N1m challenge. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

5. Charles of Play:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Charles of Play gifts Davido N1 million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

6. Cubana Chiefpriest:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Cubana Chiefpriest gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

7. Naira Marley:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Naira Marley gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

8. Patoranking:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Patoranking joins Davido's N1m challenge. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

9. Obi Cubana:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Obi Cubana gifts Davido undisclosed amount. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

10. Femi Otedola:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Femi Otedola shakes Davido's account with 'alarm' as he joins N1m challenge. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

11. Nasboi:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Nasboi gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

12. MI:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
MI gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

13. Eniola Badmus:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Eniola Badmus gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

14. Sydney Talker:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Sydney Talker gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

15. BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
BBN's Dorathy gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

16. Phynofino:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Phyno gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

17. MC Galaxy:

This music star was one of the few to openly give Davido more than N1m. Galaxy gave the singer N3 million:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
MC Galaxy gifts Davido N3million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

18. Don Jazzy:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Don Jazzy gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

19. Rahman Jago:

Rahman Jago opted for the bitcoin option and gave Davido some coins:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Rahman Jago gifts Davido bitcoins. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

20. Ned Okonkwo:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Ned Okonkwo gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

21. Victor AD:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Victor AD gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

22. Oba Elegushi:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Obi Cubana gifts Davido an undisclosed amount. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

23. Mayorkun:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Mayorkun gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

24. Ckay:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Ckay gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

25. Toke Makinwa:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Toke Makinwa gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

26. Bella Shmurda:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Bella Shmurda gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

27. Seyi Tinubu:

Seyi Tinubu joined Davido's challenge and upped the ante by gifting him N2 million:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Seyi Tinubu gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

28. BBNaija star Nengi:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
BBN's Nengi gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

29. Blaqbonez:

Popular Nigerian music star, Blaqbonez is perhaps one of those who have donated the most so far. He gifted Davido a whopping N5 million:

Obi Cubana vs EFCC: Davido, Kcee, 5 other A-list celebs who boldly drummed support for billionaire on IG

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Blaqbonez gifts Davido N5million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

30. Zlatan Ibile:

Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Other Prominent Nigerians Who Gifted Davido at Least N1 Million for 29th Birthday
Zlatan Ibile gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido
Source: Instagram

At the time of publishing this report, Davido had garnered over N121 million from his fans, fellow celebrities and well-wishers.

Davido gets emotional as he gets N80m from fans within hours

Nigerian singer Davido is currently enjoying an outpour of love from his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The singer initially lashed out at an individual who sent him N10k before he started a roll call of his colleagues that have sent N1 million to him.

Davido mentioned Zlatan, Mr Eazi, Adekunle Gold, Chike, among others who sent him the sum he requested for.

