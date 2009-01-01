Home | News | General | Thanks for always having my back: Lola praises hubby Peter Okoye on wedding anniversary, he reacts

One of Nigeria’s favorite celebrity couples, Peter and Lola Okoye, have marked the occasion of their wedding anniversary on social media

Lola praised her husband, Peter, for always having her back among other things and she also called him a real man

Peter reciprocated the kind gesture by telling Lola he wishes she could see herself from his eyes to understand the level of his love

Top Nigerian celebrity couple, Peter and Lola Okoye, are celebrating another milestone in their marriage and they are carrying online fans along.

This couple have no doubt faced a lot of ups and downs in their union and their anniversary messages to each other was filled with acknowledgements of their struggle and how they have been able to overcome.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lola posted adorable photos of her man and also one that included their two kids.

In her caption, she noted that their marriage has been an interesting journey.

Not stopping there, Lola also thanked Peter for always standing by her and loving her unconditionally despite her occasional shortcomings.

She also thanked him for his numerous understanding and support while hailing him a real man.

Part of her caption reads:

“Thank you for always having my back, for loving me unconditionally despite my mulatto madness. Thanks for understanding and supporting me. Na man you be! I love you and all your snoresMay God Almighty continue to give us the wisdom to make the right decisions.”

See her post below:

Peter Okoye celebrates Lola with emotional note on their anniversary

Peter also made sure the special occasion did not pass by unnoticed. The music star posted a video slide of some of the memorable moments he has spent with his wife.

According to him, he doesn’t tell her ‘I love you’ out of habit, he says it because he truly means it.

Peter added that he wished he could give Lola the ability to see herself through his eyes for her to know just how special she is.

He wrote:

“When I tell you “I LOVE YOU” I don’t say it out of habits or to make conversation. I say is to remind you that “I LOVE YOU” if I could give you one thing in life. I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you are to me. I LOVE YOU to the moon and back❤️ Happy Anniversary!”

See the post below:

Fans gush over celebrity couple

Numerous internet users were touched by the loving display between Paul and Lola as they reacted to their anniversary posts.

Read some of their comments below:

Trikytee:

“Awwwww this is so amazing.”

Anita_okoye:

“I respect you for the love you continue to show my sis @lolaomotayo_okoye … it’s definitely not just words! Happy Anniversary .”

K8henshaw:

“Happy anniversary Lola and Peter. Many more years in peace, love and true happiness. God bless you both and your home.”

Busoladakolo:

“Happy anniversary blessed couple. May God continue to bless your union .”

Paul Okoye celebrates Peter and Lola on anniversary

Paul Okoye recently took to social media to celebrate with his formerly estranged brother, Peter and his wife, Lola, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul posted a romantic photo of his twin brother and his wife and accompanied it with a simple but heartfelt congratulatory message.

Not stopping there, Paul also took things a step further by following Lola on Instagram after previously unfollowing her.

Source: Legit Newspaper

