Let me enjoy my vanity before I die: Bobrisky replies 'oppressed' fan as he flaunts luxury cars in his garage

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has not backed down from flaunting his luxury lifestyle on social media

The effeminate celebrity recently posted a photo of his array of cars on social media and even drew a reaction from an ‘oppressed’ fan

Bobrisky replied the fan’s comment and noted that he wants to enjoy his vanity before he leaves the world

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, recently showed off on social media for the umpteenth time. This time around, he put the luxury cars in his garage on display.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the socialite shared a snap of himself posing in front of three white luxury cars, two Mercedes Benz and one Range Rover.

According to Bob, it has been a long time since he last showed off and he asked fans which of the cars to drive out.

Critic labels Bobrisky's show off as vanity as crossdresser flaunts cars. Photo: @bobrisky222

This led to series of interesting comments from his online fans and one of them even noted that everything is vanity.

According to one @its_tola__, Bobrisky should not make her start feeling oppressed because everything is vanity.

She wrote:

“Everything na vanity abeg ma ko girigiri bami.”

Bob in turn also replied the critic and noted that he wants to enjoy his vanity before he dies.

In his words:

“Let me enjoy my vanity before I die .”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Fan reacts as Bobrisky flaunts luxury cars online. Photo: @bobrisky222

See post below:

Social media users react

Bobrisky’s statement attracted a number of interesting reactions online. Read some of their comments below:

Fertilitynaturalherbs:

“But if he dash u one now e no go be vanity.”

Ladyque_1:

“Mama di papa enjoy your vanity abeg .”

Handel_benny:

“Poverty is vanity, wealth is poverty, ugliness is poverty, beauty is vanity .God I love wealthy vanity. Can you feed me with wealth vanity?”

Justjanie_o:

“Abi o enjoy the vanity mbok. Las las vanity dey sweet.”

Hannahsamuel572:

“I love the reply...let him enjoy his vanity abeg.”

Interesting.

My lifestyle is too expensive, Bobrisky brags

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has stirred a major discussion on social media after disclosing the huge amount he spends on service his Range Rover automobile.

Bobrisky said the big girl lifestyle is not easy in a series of posts he shared on his Instagram story channel.

The crossdresser revealed he spent a mouthwatering amount of N489,000 just to service his Range Rover automobile and change its brake pads.

