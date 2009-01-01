Home | News | General | 2baba call Pero to order: Uche Maduagwu blasts singer as baby mama sues Annie on her birthday

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to news of 2baba’s baby mama, Pero, taking legal action against his wife, Annie

The movie star blasted the singer for allowing such a thing to happen and told him to put his house in order

According to Maduagwu, 2baba is the head of the house and he should call Pero to order for suing Annie on her birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has joined other celebs to condemn 2baba’s baby mama, Pero, for suing the singer’s wife, Annie, on her birthday.

In videos making the rounds online, the controversial actor was seen making a video where he passionately condemned the act and also put 2baba on blast.

Maduagwu questioned Pero’s motive behind deciding to sue Annie on her birthday and not on a different day.

Uche Maduagwu tells 2baba to call Pero to order over legal action taken against Annie. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @perosaiyemi, @annieidibia1

Not stopping there, the controversial actor also slammed 2baba and advised him to call his baby mama to order. Maduagwu wanted to know what the singer was doing about the situation and added that he was the head of the family and needs to take action.

See the video below:

In another video, Uche Maduagwu noted that Annie is a good woman who has been through a lot.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from some social media users who reacted to Maduagwu’s take on the issue.

Read some below:

Come2jane:

“This is what u get when u cannot be faithful to one woman. Baby mama drama is one thing a woman should not put herself. Anyways we are learning from every situation in life.”

Haryodeleomokehinde:

“U are saying the truth .”

Bimpeiluyomade:

“Pls tell him, this is rubbish… Annie deserve better I swear! She has suffered too much on this matter abeg…”

Bimpeiluyomade:

“Pls tell him, this is rubbish… Annie deserve better I swear! She has suffered too much on this matter abeg.”

Interesting.

Kemi Olunloyo slams Pero

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, reacted to the lawsuit 2baba's baby mama, Pero, served Annie Idibia on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Olunloyo, who tagged Pero's act heartless and tasteless, claimed that Annie does not owe Pero a penny because she already apologised.

Kemi continued by saying that Pero has been the president of Baby Mama Association of Nigeria and she has disgraced its members.

Source: Legit Nigeria

