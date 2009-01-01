Home | News | General | Nothing new here, we have seen it before: Reactions as KWAM 1 drops pre-wedding photos with latest wife-to-be

Legendary Nigerian Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM 1 is making plans ahead of his wedding to his latest wife

The Fuji maestro recently dropped some romantic pre-wedding photos of him with his bae on social media

While some fans have commended the musician, others sneered at the photos and said there was nothing new about them

Nigerian Fuji legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM 1 has got internet users buzzing after he shared pre-wedding photos of him and his latest wife-to-be, Emmanuella.

The popular musician took to his Instagram page to share romantic snaps of both of them ahead of their wedding.

In the snaps, KWAM 1 and Emmanuella were seen striking different interesting poses and even appeared to share a kiss in one of them.

Read also PSquare: Paul Okoye reconciles with Peter’s wife Lola, celebrates them on wedding anniversary

KWAM 1 releases romantic pre-wedding photos with his latest wife-to-be on social media. Photos: @kideultimate

Source: Instagram

In another snap, the duo gave power couple vibes as they held on to each other’s hands in a way that showed love and support.

See the photos below:

Taking to his official Facebook page, KWAM 1 shared more romantic pre-wedding photos as he welcomed his new wife home.

The Fuji legend accompanied the snaps with a lengthy caption filled with strong words of prayer for his wife and their new family.

See the post below:

Social media users react

It is no longer news that KWAM 1 taking another wife raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians with many of them criticising the musician.

Well, some of these internet users have reacted to the Fuji legend’s pre-wedding photos. While some people congratulated him, others reacted differently.

Legit.ng has gathered some of their comments below:

Read also Let me enjoy my vanity before I die: Bobrisky replies 'oppressed' fan as he flaunts luxury cars in his garage

Idahunsi:

“God when ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my daddy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Lee.balo:

“Congratulations ayinde ogun.”

Abike_iyabode:

“Nothing new here, we have seen it before.”

Kemisfabrics:

“Congratulations to you both, may God bless your union ijmn Amen.”

Murphykay0505:

“This man too like fine woman.”

Razaqakoshile:

“Equation balance yall deserves each other brother handsome and queen very beautiful. For Iyabo Ojo to accept our great queen means a lot. K1 if this beautiful queen happened to be the last bus stop is okay.”

Easy_gentle2:

“I am one of your die-hard fans since your ELP Esi Oro and I will tell you the truth, you don't need to be packing women like chickens. Why do you need too many wives? Manage your wealth as God bless you. You don't need too many wives. Remember tomorrow and the future of your children. Polygamous is not ideal at all.”

Hmm.

KWAM 1’s latest wife publicly declares her love for him

Read also Amid concerns over Olu Jacobs’ appearance, Joke Silva shares emotional photo with veteran actor

KWAM 1 and his latest wife Emmanuella were recently spotted showering love on each other.

It all started when Emmanuella took to her IG page to let the singer know how much she loves and cherishes him.

The beautiful woman revealed that her heart bleeds love for the singer and it fuels her entire being.

According to her, she had ideas about what KWAM 1 could be, but he shattered them and replaced them with a reality beyond her dreams.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General