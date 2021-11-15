Home | News | General | I dey hot seat: Comedian Cute Abiola’s last chat with friend before getting detained by Nigerian Navy surfaces

More details have emerged about the ‘disappearance’ of popular comedian, Cute Abiola who is said to be in the custody of the Nigerian Navy

The comedian’s last WhatsApp chat with a friend has made the rounds on social media where he gave insight into his situation

In the chat, the comedian confided in his friend that he could not talk at that moment because he was on a ‘hot seat’

Popular Nigerian comedian, Cute Abiola’s ‘disappearance’ has continued to raise concerns on social media and the funny man’s last chat with a friend has now surfaced online.

A WhatsApp chat credited to the comedian and making the rounds online has been sighted by Legit.ng.

In the short conversation, Cute Abiola had told the friend that he could not pick his call and then sent a video of where he was.

Read also PSquare: Paul Okoye reconciles with Peter’s wife Lola, celebrates them on wedding anniversary

Cute Abiola chatted with his friend before his detention in the Nigerian Navy's cell. Photos: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the skit maker who appeared to have run into some trouble told his friend that he was on the ‘hot seat’ at that moment.

See the screenshot of the chat and video below:

Internet users react

While some social media users sympathized with the comedian and prayed for him to reunite with his family, others said he should have been aware of the ethics of the Nigerian Navy seeing as he is a part of them.

Read some of their comments below:

Victoria_vkiss:

“He is perfectly okay ✅ they are just trying to make him focus.”

Flamezyofficial_:

“The Military Has It's Own Standards As Regards Code Of Conduct! #Thecuteabiola knew what he signed up for the moment he took that oat, let's just pray for his safe release.”

Dana_olajide:

“If you join the military, na the military own you, not your family. You were not informed too?”

Read also I was working in computer village before D’Prince contacted me: Singer Ruger shares grass to grace story

Sorhzkidd:

“They can’t accommodate him being a soldier and also an entertainer, he gats choose one.”

Sonithebosslady:

“Never knew he was a navy officer. God please protect him.”

Suleehat___:

“May Allah save him but he should resign now.... This is 3rd time having issue with them now.”

Olakudiipo:

“I know the military runs on a different set of rules from civilian rules and not to sound or appear insensitive but until we don't know the nature of the infraction that led to his detainment so we should be careful in our comments. A highly regimented organization like the navy would not abuse its member unless there is a reason. He knew what he signed for when he joined them so please let us be guided.”

Interesting.

Nigerian Navy confirms Cute Abiola is in their custody

A report had earlier surfaced that the comedian went missing on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Read also Young teacher explores another way of making money outside classroom, starts poultry business

Cute Abiola's whereabouts were not known until his lawyer, Fatai Adebanjo, confirmed to BBC Pidgin on Wednesday, November 17, that his client is under detention by the Nigerian Navy.

Adebanjo hinted that the Nigerian Navy did not state the reason for detaining the comedian.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General