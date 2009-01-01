Home | News | General | Divorce rate will reduce if married women also cheat, actress Princess Shyngle shares insight on marriage

Popular Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has shared an interesting insight on how to end high divorce rates

The curvy movie star advised women to also cheat back once they catch their husbands being unfaithful in their marriage

According to the actress, men would start thinking twice before they cheat and divorce rate will reduce

Controversial Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has caused a buzz online after she shared her interesting take on how divorce rates can be reduced.

In a note posted on her Instagram page, the film star explained that the solution was for married women to also start cheating.

According to her, if married women also cheat anytime they catch their husbands cheating, these men would think twice before being unfaithful in their marriages.

Shyngle noted that this would then lead to a reduction in divorce rate.

Not stopping there, the actress also shared more insight in the caption of her post. She advised married women to cheat back to make their husband start behaving right.

In her words:

“My little advice to all married women , if they cheat also cheat back . They will start behaving .”

See the post below:

Social media users share hot takes

After Princess Shyngle posted her controversial advice online, numerous internet users reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Weeyliciouz_interservices:

“What if the woman mistakenly get pregnant???.”

Mcoffee070:

“Lol Nigerian men will send you packing .”

_Dorhees:

“No need for all this sha...Don’t cheat back, Just leave.”

Elglochi:

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom . I'll rather walk away .”

Odirachukwu44:

“100% true ... men cannot tk what dey give.”

Maroke1415.wd:

“Ladies feel is how it works, At the end of the day you go go your paa house.”

Hmm.

There is no big deal if my man cheats on me – Actress Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was recently in the news for allegedly having an affair with a rich politician from the northern part of the country. The actress has expressed her position on dealing with a cheating partner, paternity scandal rocking Nigerian marriages and more.

In an interview with Maryjane Eze of Legit.ng, the curvy actress who has been quite outspoken on social media since the controversial news went viral said she sees nothing wrong in having a cheating partner.

She said:

"Yes, I can forgive and take back a cheating partner. In fact, I don't see my man cheating as a big deal. My own is don't come and be pretending that you are "one holy than thou" or neglect your duties. Just cheat on me with sense and use protection."

Source: Legit

