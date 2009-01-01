Home | News | General | Olamide vs Phyno, Davido vs Wizkid, Omah Lay vs Rema: Fans pair singers to participate in music battle

Various fans of top singers in the country have shared their take on who and who should participate in a music versus

Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers to share their takes and they came up with some interesting pairings

While some fans went for the obvious pair being Davido vs Wizkid, others paired Tems and Ayra Starr, saying they have similar styles

The Nigerian music industry is a very competitive one and fans are constantly battling over which of their favourite musician is the most prominent one.

This has led to some of them sharing their take on which pair of Nigerian musicians should participate in a music versus.

Recall that the music versus challenge started and gained prominence during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown that affected most parts of the world.

Nigerians pair top musicians who should engage in music versus. Photos: @olamide, @phynofino

Source: Instagram

A number of people found ways to keep themselves entertained and the music versus challenge was borne by American music moguls, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Since its inception, some legendary music pairs have battled on Instagram live with millions of fans tuning in from across the world.

Just recently, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers to share their thoughts on which Nigerian musicians should participate in a music versus.

See the post below:

Fans who participated came up with interesting music pairs who should go head to head in a versus challenge.

Some of the pairs listed include:

Davido vs Wizkid, Johnny Drille vs Chike, Tems vs Ayra Starr and more.

Read some of the comments from fans below:

Chioma Udechukwu:

"Johnny Drille and Chiké."

Mamudu Abubakar:

"Erigga vs lil Wayne "

Alex Erabor:

"Burnaboy and fire boy ✌✌✌ Omah lay and rema, Olamide and phyno, Tems and Asa."

Ikah Chimamaka:

"Big Wiz Vs Davido, So people can know the difference between good music and shekpeeee"

Alicia Joseph:

"Tems vs Arya starr. Cause of their voice"

Bâdrù Dôrçâs:

"Fireboy and Burna boy."

Kelechi Anosike Festus:

"Ladipo x Ycee."

Liberty Jacuzzy Bolam:

"Buju vs fireboy."

Interesting.

I was working in Computer Village before D'Prince contacted me, Ruger says

Fast-rising Nigerian musician, Ruger, has spoken on his rise to fame and more in a recent interview with Hip TV.

Ruger who is gradually becoming a household name in the music industry noted that he wasn’t always the person he is now.

The Bounce crooner noted he used to work in a popular gadget market in Lagos called Computer Village. According to him, he was one of the good guys in the place.

Ruger added that he was at Computer Village when D’Prince sent him a DM and called him a star.

