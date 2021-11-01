Home | News | General | 36-Year-Old American Rapper, Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis (Pics)

Three independent law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX13 that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon..

Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and then shot and killed him around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the bakery in South Memphis.

Young Dolph’s Lamborghini sat in the parking lot of the bakery when FOX13 crews arrived.

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. is well known in the Memphis community.

In 2016, he released his debut studio album, King of Memphis.

As FOX13 crews reported from the scene, a massive crowd gathered around, some people laying on the ground in tears.

Young Dolph is well known for handing out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity, speaking to school children and donating money to his former high school Hamilton High School.

The Memphis Police Department said another person was with Young Dolph at the time of the shooting.

Traffic in the area is shut off. On I-40 in the area, traffic is also at a crawl.

No information about the shooter has been released by police at this point.

