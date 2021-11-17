Home | News | General | Davido rakes in over N140 million in donations from fans, friends

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has received more than N140.3 million from his friends, colleagues and fans on social media.

According to his update on Twitter, the money raised was N40 million more than his target..

The singer had jokingly solicited for funds on his social media pages, saying that anyone who has listened to his hit song should send him cash, after which he posted his account details online.

”If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo”, the DMW boss tweeted.

If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo ????????????????????????????

— Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

Moments later, he started giving updates and revealed that the targeted amount he is expecting is N100m which he intends to use to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.

Davido wrote; ”Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y’all! AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port”

Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y’all! ???????????? AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg ????????

— Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

About an hour later, the music star announced that he received about N26M from his fans.

“Omo nah like joke I start this thing oo 26m,” he tweeted.

Omo nah like joke I start this thing oo ???????? 26m

— Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

At the time of publishing, the music star had raised N140M.

Some donors sent as little as N200, some N1million. Even his bank sent him N1million.

Some of the major contributors:

Femi Otedola, Adekunle Gold, Oba Elegushi,Akin Alabi, Emeka Okonkwo, Mr Eazi,Teni, Ikorodu boiz, Obi Cubana, Cubana Chief Priest, BBNaija’s Nengi,

Perruzi and Zlatan..

