No Lassa Fever death has been recorded in the past two weeks at the Institute of Lassa Fever Control and Research domiciled at the Irrua Specialist Hospital, since equipment purchased by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration were deployed to the Institute, the Edo State government has said.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, the state said the equipment, which include two dialysis machines, one x-ray machine, a ventilator and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), were deployed to the center to fast-track the state’s preparedness to ward off Lassa Fever outbreak in the state.

He said other aspects of the intervention include the refurbishing of the Institute, especially the renovation of the water system at the facility; the state-wide awareness creation campaign on television, radio; market storms to major markets in the three Senatorial Districts; reactivation of the contact tracing system and the emergency response systems in the state.

According to him, “The State Government was proactive in its response to the Lassa Fever disease outbreak and this was evident with the swift deployment of human and material resources after careful analysis of the situation in the state. That no death has been recorded since our intervention goes to show that we read the signs correctly, mobilised skilled manpower and tackled the challenge head-on.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is truly committed to the plight of the common man and he has demonstrated this in a number of ways. The battle against Lassa Fever is another avenue he has shown his commitment to providing for the ordinary man on Edo streets with basic amenities to live a healthy life, irrespective of what happens elsewhere.”

Noting that the governor was not one to pass the bulk, he said, “Though the facility in which Lassa Fever victims are being treated belongs to the Federal Government, the governor deployed resources to ensure that all that were required to address the outbreak were made available.”

He added that the state prioritises the lives of its people, hence the government cannot fold its hands when such public emergency occurs, noting, “This goes to show that we do not just say that we love and serve our people by mere sloganeering, we mean it and show it.”

