PHOTO: Woman Goes Under A Trailer, Begs To Be Crushed After Her Goods Were Seized
- 5 hours 2 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
According to reports, when the commissioner and his men seized the goods from the traders and dumped them inside the trailer to drive away, a woman went beneath the trailer and asked the driver to crush her after her N5,000 business was taken away from her.
It took efforts of the individuals around to calm the woman down and remove her from under the trailer.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Odd
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles