A mild drama happened today in Calabar in front of the Oando filling station when the Cross River State Commissioner for Environment led a team of enforcement officers to confiscate items sold by petty traders.

According to reports, when the commissioner and his men seized the goods from the traders and dumped them inside the trailer to drive away, a woman went beneath the trailer and asked the driver to crush her after her N5,000 business was taken away from her.

It took efforts of the individuals around to calm the woman down and remove her from under the trailer.