Home | Odd | PHOTO: Woman Goes Under A Trailer, Begs To Be Crushed After Her Goods Were Seized
Welder accused of iron rod theft jumps out of court window, dies

PHOTO: Woman Goes Under A Trailer, Begs To Be Crushed After Her Goods Were Seized



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A mild drama happened today in Calabar in front of the Oando filling station when the Cross River State Commissioner for Environment led a team of enforcement officers to confiscate items sold by petty traders.

According to reports, when the commissioner and his men seized the goods from the traders and dumped them inside the trailer to drive away, a woman went beneath the trailer and asked the driver to crush her after her N5,000 business was taken away from her.

It took efforts of the individuals around to calm the woman down and remove her from under the trailer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Odd Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
Loading...

Related Article

18 Year Old Model Sells Her Virginity For $3M To Abu Dhabi Businessman (Photos)

18 Year Old Model Sells Her Virginity For $3M To Abu Dhabi Businessman (Photos)

Meet the 50-year-old Lady Who Says She’s Never Had S**

Meet the 50-year-old Lady Who Says She’s Never Had S**

WTF? Father Beheads His Sons After An Argument With His Wife

WTF? Father Beheads His Sons After An Argument With His Wife

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 237