President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined lawyers in the country to work with the government to avert the collapse of public confidence in Nigeria’s justice system.

Buhari made the call when he received the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He warned that a collapse of public confidence in the justice system would have disastrous consequences for the entire country.

While expressing worries about allegations of the roles of some senior lawyers in attempts to corrupt judges and the judicial system, Buhari charged the body to ensure that all cases of indiscipline and corruption were tackled effectively.

He said: “Let me reiterate that the collapse of public confidence in the justice system will have disastrous effects on our democracy and will negatively affect the capacity of the legal profession to thrive and flourish in the country.

“We are convinced that corruption and impunity flourish when due process mechanisms are disregarded.

“We, however, expect a corresponding duty on the part of all professional bodies such as the NBA to ensure the highest forms of discipline among their members,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the President of the NBA, Abubakar Mahmud, commended President Buhari for his confidence in the members of the association, considering the number of lawyers in high places in the administration.

Lawyers currently serving in the administration include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Others are the Attorney-General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, and five other ministers as well as the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Jalal Arabi