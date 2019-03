Home | Politics | President Buhari, Obasanjo discuss after council of state meeting (photos)

Pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari discussing with former heads of state after the council of state meeting has emerged.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the meeting took place on Thursday, February 22, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Some of the former heads of state who attended the meeting included Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Abdusalami Abubakar.

The council has the constitutional duties of advising the president in the exercise of his powers with respect to national census, prerogative of mercy, award of national honours, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Judicial Council and the National Population Commission.

It also has the responsibility of advising the president whenever requested to do so, on the maintenance of public order within the federation or any part thereof.

See photos of Buhari chatting with former heads of state after the meeting:

The meeting took place on Thursday, February 22, at the presidential villa, Abuja: photo credit, Femi Adesina - Facebook

Some of the former heads of state who attended the meeting included Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, photo credit: Femi Adesina - Facebook

Abdusalami Abubakar also attended the meeting, photo credit: Femi Adesina - Facebook

The council has the constitutional duties of advising the president in the exercise of his powers with respect some national issues, photo credit: Femi Adesina - Facebook

The council also has the responsibility of advising the president whenever requested to do so, photo credit: Femi Adesina - Facebook

Meanwhile, former Nigerian presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Ibrahim Babangida, were notably absent at the meeting of the national council of state that held at the council chamber of the presidential villa Abuja.

In other news, two dead bodies of the missing Dapchi school girls abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, February 19, in Yobe state, were said to have been recovered by the Nigerian army during rescue operation on Wednesday, February 21.

According to Reuters, reports also indicates that the Nigerian army rescued 76 of the school girls.

NAIJ.com gathered that Boko Haram terrorists had, Monday, February 19, attacked the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state, and abducted many of the girls.

Ever since, several conflicting reports have emerged as to the true situation of the incident. While some reports claimed the Nigerian army rescued 68 of the girls and that 111 of them were still missing, other reports claimed 76 of the school girls have been rescued while two have been killed and their dead bodies recovered.

