We'll make Nigeria work again - Ike Ekweremadu vows

- The deputy Senate president has assured that all Nigeria who lost their job will regain them in 2019

- Ike Ekweremadu said the Peoples Democratic party would make Nigeria a better place if voted into power in 2019

- He also promised that PDP woul remedy all the mistake made in 2015

The deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu has assured Nigerians who lost their jobs since 2015 that the Peoples Democratic Party would ensure the jobs are restored.

Ekweremadu also assured that Nigeria would become a better place should the PDP take over power in 2019.

Speaking while receiving the Silverbird Legislative Award in Lagos, Ekweremadu said the "mistake of 2015 could be remedied in 2019.

Reacting to a remark by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the deputy Senate president said the House leader failed ailed to tell Nigerians how things go bad and how the All Progressives Congress (APC) government intended to pull Nigerians out of the hardship.

Ekweremadu said: “My friend, Hon. Gbajabiamila, admitted that we are passing through difficult times, but he did not go to the extent of telling us how we got there. We have over a hundred students in Yobe, who are now in the forests. We are not sure whether they had food this night. We are not sure of their health situation."

“He didn’t tell us that we have thousands of Nigerians, who are out of school.

“He didn’t tell us how eight million Nigerians, who lost their jobs in 17 months, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, will regain their jobs. He didn’t tell us how we could regain our glory before the international community in terms of fighting corruption. He didn’t tell us how water would flow from our taps again or how power would be restored.

“He didn’t tell us how fuel would get into our cars because today, our filling stations are on the streets- in jerry cans. And they call them APC fillings stations," Ekweremadu added.

The deputy senate president, however, assured that the PDP will fix the challenges if voted into power in 2019.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the national vice chairman of the APC for south south, Hillard Etta, had said that President Muhammadu Buhari is sure win the 2019 presidential election.

Etta said successes recorded by the present administration is enough to bring the APC back into power.

He also said President already has 12 million votes from Nigerians prior to the election.

