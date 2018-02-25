Home | Politics | I will not fail Ekiti people – Segun Oni

The Director-General of Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO), Dr. Ifeoluwa Arowosoge has assured the Ekiti electorate that former Governor, Chief Segun Oni would deliver all his campaign promises to the people if given the opportunity to serve again.

This is contained in a statement signed by the media aide to Segun Oni, Mr. Steve Alabi.

Arowosoge gave the assurance when some All Progressives Congress, (APC) leaders and members from all the 16 local government areas loyal to Segun Oni’s ambition visited him at the campaign office situated in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Oni, who was the governor of Ekiti state between 2007 and 2010, is seeking re-election to govern the state on the banner of the APC.

The DG recalled that in the first administration of Segun Oni, he championed the cause for peaceful co-existence and ensured that provision of social services and education were primary functions of the government.

He challenged the electorate to always stand on their feet to ensure that the campaign promises were fulfilled by the politicians at any level of administration.

“It is necessary to take some time to let the people know that we can make our votes count by holding political office holders accountable to the promises they made during their electioneering campaign.

“It is important for government to go to the people to find out what their needs are, understand them and address them for better life.

“Sometimes, these needs are contained in the budget. Today, in Nigeria, people are calling for signing of the budget, but only very few Nigerians know what is in the budget. Whether the schools their children attend, the roads they use, health centre and other things, are in the budget or not, they do not know.

“So, it is important that we partner with electorate to call on government and other politicians to fulfill the promises they made to us while they were canvassing for our votes”, he said.

Arowosoge, a former member of the House of Representatives, advised both the national and state executives of the APC, to consider the former governor as the party’s candidate ahead the July 14 gubernatorial election, saying only Oni has electoral value above other aspirants because he has been tested and trusted.

According to the DG, Oni had been receiving clarion calls from interest groups like teachers, civil servants, local government workers, retirees, youth and women groups to take another shot at the governorship race given his performance while in office between 2007 and 2010.

He said Oni has the experience, exposure and pedigree to make a difference if given the chance to occupy the governor’s chair again, saying that Ekiti teachers and local government workers who are being shortchanged by the government, would not hesitate to back his desire to enthrone a new social and economic order which would better the lot of everyone in the state.

“He is simple, plain-minded, intelligent, humble, respectful, incorruptible, responsible and God-fearing.

“Oni during his administration provided employment for over 4,000 youths, gave autonomy to both legislature and judiciary, accorded traditional institution respect, gave good welfare package to civil servants and retirees, provided infrastructure and other social welfare programmes,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders and members, a former Special Adviser in the Sate, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae said, “Oni is the man we have chosen to work for; we are not ashamed to associate with this man of integrity and we must ensure that he wins both the primary and general election with landslide victory.

“The political atmosphere is most favourable for our party now and the only person people are demanding of our party to give them is Chief Olusegun Oni who they are ready to vote in as governor, come July 14.”

