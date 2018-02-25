Home | Politics | Buhari: God will Judge you – Fani Kayode tells Akeredolu

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a statement by Governor Akeredolu of Ekiti supporting Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

Akerefolu on Saturday declared his support for Buhari re-election bid.http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/24/akeredolu-endorses-buhari-second-term/

He was quoted as saying “My support for President Muhammadu Buhari is not a tactic support, It is an open support, I am one of those Governors asking that he should come again.”

Fani-Kayode a stark critic of Buhari’s government in reaction said God would disgrace Buhari out of power.

He said God would judge people like Gov Akeredolu for supporting Buhari whom he described as a ‘bloodthirsty and heartless beast’

On his twitter page, he wrote “The Lord will disgrace him out of power and judge people like you for supporting one of the most evil, bloodthirsty and heartless beasts that has ever presided over the affairs of our nation.”

