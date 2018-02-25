Home | Politics | Buhari: God will Judge you – Fani Kayode tells Akeredolu
Governor Obiano Withdraws 4 Days To Anambra Election
Buhari released looted funds to APC candidates – PDP

Buhari: God will Judge you – Fani Kayode tells Akeredolu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/02/2018 10:27:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a statement by Governor Akeredolu of Ekiti supporting Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

Akerefolu on Saturday declared his support for Buhari re-election bid.http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/24/akeredolu-endorses-buhari-second-term/

He was quoted as saying “My support for President Muhammadu Buhari is not a tactic support, It is an open support, I am one of those Governors asking that he should come again.”

Fani-Kayode a stark critic of Buhari’s government in reaction said God would disgrace Buhari out of power.

He said God would judge people like Gov Akeredolu for supporting Buhari whom he described as a ‘bloodthirsty and heartless beast’

On his twitter page, he wrote “The Lord will disgrace him out of power and judge people like you for supporting one of the most evil, bloodthirsty and heartless beasts that has ever presided over the affairs of our nation.”


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Politics Visit website

Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Governor Obiano Withdraws 4 Days To Anambra Election

Governor Obiano Withdraws 4 Days To Anambra Election

SERAP Requests Okorocha To Be Probed Over N1bn Statues Of Zuma, Johnson-Sirleaf

SERAP Requests Okorocha To Be Probed Over N1bn Statues Of Zuma, Johnson-Sirleaf

Farida Waziri - I’m thankful Jonathan sacked me

Farida Waziri - I’m thankful Jonathan sacked me

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81