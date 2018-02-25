Home | Politics | Voters’ registration: Bauchi youths allege of attempt to disenfranchise Christian communities
Voters' registration: Bauchi youths allege of attempt to disenfranchise Christian communities



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/02/2018 10:24:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Christian communities in Bauchi metropolis have accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of plot to disenfranchise them.

The development is already creating tension in the affected areas.

Leader of the Youth Christian Concern, Mr Dalha Luka told DAILY POST that the INEC had refused to send their staff to Yelwa, Rafin zurfi, Gwallameji, Kagadama, dominated by Christians.

OThis development, Luka stressed had cast serious doubt on the independence of the commission.

He further alleged that same thing was happening in Bogoro and Tafawabalewa, calling on the INEC “to toe a path of honour and accord equal chance to all categories of Nigerians.”

“I think this is a calculated attempt against some section of the country; INEC is operating outside the constitution”, Luka lamented.
All efforts to confirm the development from INEC failed as the phone line of its spokesman in Bauchi, Mallam Yahaya could not be reached.


