2019 ELECTIONS: Ambode assures voters safety during elections

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has given the assurance that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state during the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

During a press briefing at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday, Ambode added that the peace and security of the state were paramount to his administration.

He said, “I want to assure all Lagosians of their safety and also to let everyone know that Lagos is a cosmopolitan state and it will remain so.

“The peace and security of this state are very paramount to this government and we would ensure that everybody that is eligible to vote goes out to do so. The security agencies have assured us that there would be peace across the nooks and crannies of Lagos.”

The governor, who is the Chairman of the State Executive Council, recalled the unfortunate incidents in some parts of the state during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying while such had been properly addressed, he would nonetheless want everybody to see each other as brothers.

Governor Ambode also clarified the news on social media to the effect that a public holiday had been declared for civil servants on Friday to prepare for the elections.

“We like to inform all Lagosians that contrary to what has been put in the media that there would be a public holiday on Friday, what we have actually done was to declare a mid-term holiday for students across all our schools in Lagos State,” he said.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW