The hosts come into this match knowing that realistically only victory will do if they are to keep their title defence alive, having fallen 11 points behind Barca in the La Liga table.
Unbeaten Barca, meanwhile, could all but kill off the champions' hopes this afternoon whilst also extending their six-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
REAL MADRID: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Kovacic; Ronaldo, Benzema
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Theo, Lucas, Asensio, Isco
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Vermaelen, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic, Paulinho; Messi, Suarez
Subs: Cillessen, Semedo, D Suarez, Mascherano, Digne, Andre Gomes, Vidal
5 min SAVE! The first save of the game comes from Ter Stegen, but it is a simple one for the Barcelona keeper. Carvajal tried his luck from range, but it was a tame striker straight at Ter Stegen.
4 min Real Madrid have very much started this match on the front foot. They have pinned Barcelona back in the opening exchanges, with Ronaldo already heavily involved.
2 min DISALLOWED GOAL! Madrid think that they have taken the lead after less than two minutes as an early corner is flicked on by Casemiro before being nodded in off the underside of the crossbar by Ronaldo, but the Portuguese star was marginally offside.
1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! Barcelona get us underway against Real Madrid!
