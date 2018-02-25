Home | Sports | Nasri banned from football

Samir Nasri has been banned from football following the investigation into the intravenous drip treatment he received at a Los Angeles clinic.

The player’s legal representative in the case told Press Association Sport that a six-month suspension has been imposed on Nasri by Uefa, European football’s governing body.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City playmaker Nasri received 500 millilitres of hydration in the form of sterile water containing micronutrient components on December 26, 2016, while on holiday.

At the time, he was on loan from City to Sevilla, and Nasri had reported feeling ill and vomiting before calling a doctor, his Maryland-based former girlfriend Dr Sarabjit Anand who provided an initial diagnosis

Nasri received treatment from a private medical company, Drip Doctors, in his hotel room and later posed for a photograph with the organisation’s co-founder Jamila Sozahdah that drew publicity.

World Anti-Doping Agency rules state there is a 50-millilitre infusion limit per six-hour period for active athletes. A request by Sevilla for a retroactive therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for Nasri was refused in February 2017 by Uefa, whose decision was later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

