Breaking: Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup



  • 25/02/2018 17:24:00
Manchester City’s Belgian defender Vincent Kompany celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Wembley stadium in north London on February 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO 

Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Davila Silva were all on the score sheet as Manchester City saw off Arsenal in the English League Cup final.

The trophy is also Pep Guardiola’s first in England.

More details soon…

