Breaking: Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup
- 25/02/2018 17:24:00
Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Davila Silva were all on the score sheet as Manchester City saw off Arsenal in the English League Cup final.
The trophy is also Pep Guardiola’s first in England.
More details soon…
