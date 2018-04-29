Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal

Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash betweenManchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford.

This match represents the final time that Arsene Wenger will visit Old Trafford as Arsenal manager, and it is a game the visitors need to win if they are to keep any hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via the Premier League alive.

United, meanwhile, could move five points clear of Liverpool in race for second place with a victory today as Jose Mourinho comes up against one of his oldest rivals Wenger for potentially the final time.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez

MAN UTD SUBS: Pereira, Rojo, Fellaini, Mata, McTominay, Martial, Rashford

ARSENAL: Ospina; Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi; Nelson, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan

ARSENAL SUBS: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Osei-Tutu, Willock, Welbeck, Nketiah

20 min CLOSE! Arsenal almost produce a quick response as Maitland-Niles back-heels the ball into the path of Mkhitaryan, who drills his low effort just past the far post. He probably should have done better there, but it was a lovely team move from the visitors.

18 min The Manchester United fans are now chanting that they want Arsene Wenger to stay. The Arsenal fans respond with a chant of "Arsene Wenger, he won the league here."

16 min United have the breakthrough as Pogba is left with a simple finish after Bellerin had done brilliantly to deny Sanchez.

Pogba himself really kickstarted the move by driving forward from midfield before giving the ball out to Lukaku, who shapes a beauty of a cross to the back post. Sanchez looks certain to score and does nothing wrong with his header, but Bellerin's last-ditch slide diverts the ball against the post. However, it then rebounds straight to Pogba, who reacts well to turn it into an empty net.

16 min GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal (Paul Pogba)

14 min Arsenal have just been a little sloppy in possession at times so far today, and United are controlling the possession right now. The hosts have Arsenal pinned back in their own half.

12 min Matic tries to feed the ball into the feet of Lukaku with pace, but the striker's ambitious attempt to flick it round the corner for Lingard only sends the ball into the arms of Ospina.

10 min United will probably be the happier of the two teams after the opening 10 minutes, but there hasn't been too much to shout about in terms of goalscoring chances so far.

8 min Lindelof lines up a shot from all of 35 yards out and, while the effort itself isn't great, it bounces kindly for Sanchez, who picks out a clever pass to Lingard. The United man in is space inside the box but looks for the pass, and his low ball into the box is cut out.

7 min Here is that moment just before kickoff when the Premier League's two longest-serving managers met up at Old Trafford one last time...

5 min Mkhitaryan almost gets in behind down the left channel, but his low ball into the box is poor and comfortably cleared away.

4 min CHANCE! The first sight of goal falls the way of United as Xhaka gives possession away in a dangerous area. A cross is only cleared as far as Matic, whose mis-hit shot falls kindly for Pogba. the Frenchman has a bit of space inside the area, but he snatches at his effort and skews it well wide.

3 min Sanchez has been involved quite a few times in the opening exchanges, but he is on the end of a painful challenge from Xhaka here. The Arsenal man is slightly fortunate not to go into the book there.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go, then! Arsenal get us underway at Old Trafford!