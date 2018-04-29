CAF bans Nigerian referee over attempted match manipulation

The Referees Committee of the Confederation of African Football has confirmed the recommendation of its Disciplinary Board to ban Nigeria referee, Joseph Ogabor, from any official mission for one year over attempted match manipulation.

A statement on CAF website on Sunday said this was with respect to the Total CAF Confederation Cup 1/16th round first leg between Plateau United (Nigeria) and USM Alger (Algeria) played on April 7, 2018, in Lagos.

The decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the match who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team.

Plateau United was also cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression.

NAN