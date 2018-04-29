Home | Sports | Ruthless Man City thrash West Ham to march toward Premier League points record
Ruthless Man City thrash West Ham to march toward Premier League points record



- Premier League champions Manchester City continued in their fine vein of form after being declared Premier League champions as they thrash West Ham United at the London Stadium

- The Citizen are longer in contest in any other trophy and might be targeting a record finish in the Premier League

- Sane, Jesus and Fernadinho were all in the scoresheet

Premier League champions Manchester City continued in their fine vein of form after being declared Premier League champions as they thrash West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Citizen are longer in contest in any other trophy and might be targeting a record finish in the Premier League.

