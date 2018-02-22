Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
More trouble for Tsvangirai 'widow'

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 05:19:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is hell-bent on undoing Jonathan Moyo's legacy, never mind how some of his initiatives were immensely beneficial to not only the ruling Zanu-PF but the generality of Zimbabweans. In his absence, his adversaries are taking revenge on his projects.

Under Moyo, the Higher and Tertiary Education was setting up committees to look into the feasibility of the transformations. However, Murwira said there was no need for polytechnics to offer degree programmes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 92 of 92