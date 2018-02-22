Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers
Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 05:17:00
  • 12
  • 0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is yet to formally invite international bodies to observe the forthcoming elections to be held by August this year.
This comes as Mnangagwa told British business newspaper, Financial Times, last month that international observers were welcome, and he was awaiting their applications. However, European Union ambassador to Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Damme said government has not yet clarified its invitation towards the international community.

More to follow...

