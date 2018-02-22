Home | World | Africa | Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock
Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 05:16:00
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's much-hyped plan to invest $1 billion in Zimbabwe's cement, coal and power industries in 2015 collapsed after political bigwigs pressured him to 'grease their palms'.

Dangote left after no action was taken by the government on the issue.

Investment consultant Josey Mahachi-Agbeniyi said Dangote is considering coming back to Zimbabwe following President Mnangagwa strong stance against corruption.

More to follow...

