VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock
- 22/02/2018 05:16:00
- 6
- 0
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's much-hyped plan to invest $1 billion in Zimbabwe's cement, coal and power industries in 2015 collapsed after political bigwigs pressured him to 'grease their palms'.
Dangote left after no action was taken by the government on the issue.
More to follow...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 68 of 68