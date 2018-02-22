Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers
- 22/02/2018 06:46:00
- 9
- 0
In widely condemned scenes blamed on overzealous party followers rooting for a Chamisa takeover from Tsvangirai, Khuphe was forced to seek refuge in a hut with MDC-T fanatics in hot pursuit.
MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora was quick to blame Chamisa for Tuesday's violent scenes.
Mwonzora, who was also roughed up by party fanatics, attributed Khuphe's attack to tribalism and sexism by people opposed to Ndebeles and women politicians taking over the country's most popular opposition.
But in attempts to absolve himself from the violence, Chamisa, on Wednesday, pledged to cooperate with his fellow comrades in clamping down on the culprits as he implored those who witnessed the skirmishes to present evidence which could lead to the arrest of individuals involved.
"Completely unacceptable threats of violence against VP Khuphe; please share videos & pictures to help us identify culprits. The police must apprehend and charge those responsible. We will never accept as comrades those who perpetrate violence in our name," Chamisa posted on Tweeter.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles