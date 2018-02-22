Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry
WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  22/02/2018
  • 6
  • 0
Mrs Queen Maligwe, who was a soldier and her husband was a member of the force, says her husband was supposed to be killed during the Zimbabwe genocide era. Listen to her story to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

[embedded content]