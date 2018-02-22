VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry
- 22/02/2018 10:37:00
Mrs Queen Maligwe, who was a soldier and her husband was a member of the force, says her husband was supposed to be killed during the Zimbabwe genocide era. Listen to her story to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.
