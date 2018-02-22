Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism
For Thokozani Khupe to be humiliated and chased like an animal to an extent of almost being burnt alive inside a hut is something not new to us as the people of Mthwakazi. The late Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in the early 80's was humiliated the same way when he was forced to flee in the midst of the night and cross over to Botswana. As soon as Nkomo fled, the whole world witnessed the people of Mashonaland crowding the streets of Harare waving placards and singing songs labelling Nkomo a snake whose head must be crushed. Indeed it is on record that they even said Zimbabwe will never be ruled by Nkomo who is a Ndebele.
Fast-forward to 2018 at Tsvangirai's funeral. The same sentiments in song and placards we saw in the 80's manifested themselves again, bold enough to put it on record that Khupe must go back to Matebeleland where she come from, for they will never be ruled by a Ndebele. Wow!
As Mthwakazi National Party(MNP), we have always said it that Zanu-PF and MDC-T are two parties at opposite ends of the ideological and political spectrum with one thing in common - an innate disrespect for the Mthwakazi people with an aim to eradicate our nation. Zanu-PF and MDC-T, representing the whole of Mashonaland masses, have always pursued the evil grand plan to oppress, suppress and marginalise Mthwakazi people, a symbolic sealant on the conquered Mthwakazi nation.
The removal of Zanu Pf from power or the change of government to MDC-T, if ever that happen, will never change the plight of Mthwakazi, mainly tribal segregation and hegemony. As Mthwakazi National Party we assert that the right of self-determination of the people of Mthwakazi is an inherent and universal human right, hence in pursuit for our independence, we are not scared to be called tribalists. This is because in reality we are not tribalists but victims of tribalism.
Fighting for our independence is not tribalism. No matter how much they label us tribalists to cover up for their sins of tribalism on us, we will never forget the roots of our motherland Mthwakazi. We will keep looking at the way that leads to Mthwakazi freedom till victory is ours.
Vuka Mthwakazi Sizwe!
Sam Velaphi Mabhena
MNP President
