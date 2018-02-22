Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

Minister of Home affairs Dr Obert Mpofu is now appearing before the committee on Mines and Energy.

Min. Obert Mpofu: I will not accept any deliberations that will be presided by you [Temba Mliswa].

Apparently Temba visited Mpofu's house at some point and the Minister thinks its a conflict of interest.

Mpofu says Mliswa drove to his house in the dead of the night. Mpofu complained that Mliswa has frequently attacked him in public. Mpofu says he took an oaths of secrecy of Cabinet, and cannot talk about his time as Minister of Mines. "I've been attacked by this chairman (Mliswa) in the press."

