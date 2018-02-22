Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
More trouble for Tsvangirai 'widow'

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 09:57:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Minister of Home affairs Dr Obert Mpofu is now appearing before the committee on Mines and Energy.

Min. Obert Mpofu: I will not accept any deliberations that will be presided by you [Temba Mliswa].

Apparently Temba visited Mpofu's house at some point and the Minister thinks its a conflict of interest.

Mpofu says Mliswa drove to his house in the dead of the night. Mpofu complained that Mliswa has frequently attacked him in public. Mpofu says he took an oaths of secrecy of Cabinet, and cannot talk about his time as Minister of Mines. "I've been attacked by this chairman (Mliswa) in the press."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 92 of 92