WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'
22/02/2018
- 7
- 0
In Parliament, former diamond executive Lovemore Kurotwi is telling MPs that Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe when he was Mines Minister.
Businessman Lovemore Kurotwi was arrested in 2010 on charges of prejudicing the State of $2 billion in a botched diamond deal after then Mines minister Obert Mpofu accused him of fraud.
Mpofu himself is expected to appear before the Temba Mliswa-led portfolio committee.
