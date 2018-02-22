Home | World | Africa | WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

In Parliament, former diamond executive Lovemore Kurotwi is telling MPs that Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe when he was Mines Minister.

Businessman Lovemore Kurotwi was arrested in 2010 on charges of prejudicing the State of $2 billion in a botched diamond deal after then Mines minister Obert Mpofu accused him of fraud.

Mpofu himself is expected to appear before the Temba Mliswa-led portfolio committee.

