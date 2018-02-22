Home | World | Africa | Student grants back
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 09:39:00
The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development has pledged to reintroduce grants for students a universities, colleges and other vocational training institutions in an effort to improve skills and develop manpower.

Tertiary education is becoming more expensive and inaccessible to the majority of the poor, and as such, the government has engaged financial institutions to structure a new model for student loans.

Recent reports have pointed to an increasing number of students dropping out of tertiary institutions.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira said under the new political dispensation, there is renewed hope in the hearts of many students that they will get grants which were discontinued in 2006.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Terence Mukupe said the aim of the government is to improve skills and manpower.

