Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon
- 22/02/2018 09:18:00
Tsvangirai's new book, "Service and Sacrifice", is to be published soon, according to @luke_tambo. Tsvangirai's first book was "At the Deep End" in 2011.— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) February 22, 2018
Tsvangirai revealed that he was writing his second book in his New Year's message this year (2018).
"You, the people have travelled with me a journey that had its own tribulations," said Tsvangirai as he wistfully went down memory lane about his transformation as a firebrand union leader to a cutting edge politician.
"Yet it was also a journey in which we worked hard and achieved so much together.
"I am in the process of writing a book that is set to be a collective national treasure on the great things we have achieved together over the years in our journey of service and sacrifice."
Tsvangirai's first book, At the Deep End, released in 2011, traces his journey as a teenage mine worker to a trade union leader and finally to Zimbabwean Prime Minister in a coalition government with his one-time nemesis, Mugabe.
The book, written with assistance from his late aide and veteran journalist William Bango, is an absorbing tale of state harassment, torture, persecution which included treason later, his acquittal.
Although labelled a traitor by the Mugabe regime, Tsvangirai casted himself as a man who remained committed to working for peace and democracy for all in his country.
His next book is almost likely to carry a similar tale also though widely expected to have a rather sad anti-climax to the political life of an opposition leader who has seen his once promising political career sag under a prolonged battle with colon cancer.
