VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
'Two shot dead by cops' in Harare
- 22/02/2018 21:05:00
- 3
- 0
The deceased are believed to be vendors and several people are alleged to be seriously injured from police shootings.
Apparently the mob has declared war with the police.
More to follow...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 86 of 86