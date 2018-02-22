Home | World | Africa | 'Two shot dead by cops' in Harare

Two people were reportedly shot dead by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were conducting an anti-kombi operation in the CBD today, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

The deceased are believed to be vendors and several people are alleged to be seriously injured from police shootings.

It is further alleged that the mob has been angered by the police's actions and storm Harare Central police station where they reportedly stoned officers and burnt cars.

Apparently the mob has declared war with the police.

More to follow...

