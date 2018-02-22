Home | World | Africa | 'Corrupt' cop boss dating married female officers
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
We are looking for writers

'Corrupt' cop boss dating married female officers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 18:31:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Disgruntled Mashonaland Central cops have accused their boss, Officer Commanding Police Mash Central Assistant Commissioner Trust Nhapata, of abuse of office after he failed to give them their Biometric Voters Registration allowances. He is also accused of as dating married women in the force and giving them better posts in return.

Sources from Bindura allege Nhapata is witch hunting anyone who communicates with journalists and so far he has sent a squad to persecute an officer from Mvurwi station whom they allegedly accuse of exposing Nhapata.

It is further alleged that Nhapata is dating a married Officer In Charge at Concession police station.

Apparently, he dumped his family and moved to stay with a top cop Deputy Commissioner General Olga Bungu.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 86 of 86