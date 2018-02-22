Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance
22/02/2018
- 3
- 0
"Be ready, be excited, we are joining the MDC Alliance," she announced on her Facebook social networking page Wednesday.
MDC Alliance is a grouping of opposition forces committed to bringing to an end Zanu PF's 38 year old grip on power.
"Above everything else NPP remains committed to the formation of a genuine and progressive grand coalition that is people driven and not Twitter negotiated. Such coalition is not negotiated through fictitious Twitter accounts but is done through proper democratic channels which respect rules of mutual engagement.
#Mother Zimbabwe for President 2018.
Adv Gift Nyandoro
NPP Secretary General
