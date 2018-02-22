Home | World | Africa | Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
We are looking for writers

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 15:14:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A BOGUS facebook post on an account opened in Former Vice President and leader of the opposition party, National People's Party, Joice Mujuru's name, has announced her decision to join the MDC Alliance.

"Be ready, be excited, we are joining the MDC Alliance," she announced on her Facebook social networking page Wednesday.

MDC Alliance is a grouping of opposition forces committed to bringing to an end Zanu PF's 38 year old grip on power.

In a statement released by National People's Party's Secretary General's Adv Gift Nyandoro, the party said, "National People's Party's wishes to dismiss the mischievous claim that it has joined MDC alliance. For the record the Twitter account being used to post the falsehoods is fictitious and ;  in any event NPP is a solid member of People's Rainbow Coalition  in  which Dr J.T.R Mujuru is the chosen Presidential Candidate for the progressive People's coalition. Any assertion to the contrary is nothing but lies of the highest order.

"Above everything else NPP remains committed to the formation of a genuine and progressive grand coalition that is people driven and not Twitter negotiated.  Such coalition is not negotiated through fictitious  Twitter accounts but is  done through proper democratic channels which respect rules of mutual engagement.

#Mother Zimbabwe for President 2018.

Adv Gift Nyandoro
NPP Secretary General

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 84 of 84