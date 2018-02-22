Home | World | Africa | Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
We are looking for writers

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 14:44:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
BUSHES in Humanikwa Village, Buhera became an eyesore on Tuesday morning with used condoms strewn all over following an invasion of the area ahead of Morgan Tsvangirai's burial.

The former Prime Minister died in South Africa last week and was laid to rest at his rural home - next to wife Susan - on Tuesday afternoon.

The invasion of Buhera by mourners, consisting of mainly MDC-T supporters, late on Monday had its ugly results.

A number of the 'mourners' turned the bushes around the Tsvangirai homestead into sex havens, something that riled the elders in the area.

In his graveside speech, Chief Makumbe condemned the mourners who violated traditional rules of the area.

"It is very sad to learn that some people violate our traditional beliefs and customs. Vazhinji venyu munobva kuvanhu itaiwo tsika dzakanaka kwese kwamunoenda.

"When others were mourning some people were busy doing evil things and committing adultery. It is not good," said Chief Makumbe.

On Tuesday morning, a villager only identified as Tinashe was seen distributing condoms to gleeful mourners.

Tinashe told H-Metro that his fears were that there will be a number of unwanted pregnancies and infections based on what he witnessed around the place including the nearby school yard.

"When other people were gathered at the Tsvangirai homestead some were taking turns to use the bush and classroom blocks for sex," said Tinashe.

"Rains forced some to look for accommodation and some ended up booking at lodges in Murambinda but most of the lodges were booked by MDC senior officials.

"Besides the condoms found scattered in the bush, I want to believe few mourners had taken condoms with them.

"If there are those, who carried condoms it means they had already planned to abominate our community.

"I am distributing these condoms for free but some are feeling shy to collect them day light pakaipa mukoma," said Tinashe.

However, one mourner felt the offer came too late.

"Hatichamada macondom ako tirikudzokera nhasi wakadii kutipa nezuro wacho," said the mourner.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 84 of 84