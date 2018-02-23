Home | World | Africa | NPRC condemns violence

NATIONAL PEACE AND RECONCILIATION COMMISSION PRESS STATEMENT CONDEMNATION OF ALL FORMS OF VIOLENCE:

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) is saddened by reports of intraparty violence and disturbances in Buhera at the burial of the late MDC T leader Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

The nation is hereby implored to:

1. Stop immediately the victimisation of women and respect the gender equality provisions in our Constitution

2. Desist from making utterances that denigrate other people along ethnic lines and uphold our Constitution that recognises ethnic diversity and 16 official languages.

3. Avoid using insulting, obscene or threatening language against other members of society be it in intraparty or interparty situations. Them has to be respect for divergent views without resorting to violence.

The NPRC further condemns all other scenes of violence resulting in loss of life and destruction of property as is reported to have happened recently in Harare. In all respects the NPRC implores citizens to value life and engage in meaningful dialogue with a view to ending disputes peacefully. Law enforcement officers am implored to desist from the use of excessive and inappropriate force against citizens but use dialogue as a means of achieving a lasting peaceful resolution of disputes.

Political party leaders are urged to desist from inciting their members to engage in violence and criminal activities. The nation has to have a culture of resolving conflicts and disputes peacefully. The NPRC encourages intraparty and interparty dialogue as a means for engagement and ending conflicts. The NPRC remains ready to perform its constitutional mandate of facilitating dialogue between individuals, communities, in intraparty or interparty political situations.

Lilian Chigwedere (Commissioner)

Deputy Chaimen on

National Peace and Reconciliation Conunission

23/02/18





CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...