It's time for rural cemeteries

Now that developmental projects like irrigation and fisheries are being commissioned in Chiweshe, Mash Central, orderly arrangements are needed. Village heads and elders must seriously consider coming up with sites for rural cemeteries.

The present scenario where we bury our dead anywhere and anyhow is not sustainable. Moreover, where a communal cemetery is in place, the mystic aura associated with death is demystified. Having graves sited behind homes, in fields and even adjacent to schools may no be the best set up.

Long back in Chiweshe the dead were buried in caves, as time went on anthills became sites of choice and of late its anywhere. The ideal planning and orderly arrangement is where we have pasture land here, homesteads there and the cemetery over that side.

In Chinehasha Village, we are lucky that we have a village head who has an ear for his people. He is always among the villagers and attending to their needs. With such people in leadership, development is never scarce. Chinehasha Village is near a massive dam and fisheries are being established. Very soon it will be a hive of activity as traders jostle to buy fish and what more, an irrigation project is on cards.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha