Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

An Applied Biology and Biochemistry graduate has shown that not all lab rats are uptight. Being the 2017 Miss Personality at the Miss Nust contests, Samkelisumusa Makombe is set for bigger stages.
Samkelisumusa graduated on the 3rd of November at the National University of Science and technology with an Honours degree in Applied Biology and Biochemistry. Due to the lack of hiring companies in the country, she then decided to follow her passion and do modelling which she seems to be doing very good.
The guests and other contestants were shocked to learn of her age (24) as her body seemed to tell a different story.
