Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has waded into the Movement for Democratic Change succession battle.

MDC-T vice-president, Nelson Chamisa started fighting with his co-deputies, Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri for control of party business before Tsvangirai's death in a South African hospital.

Prof Moyo said via Twitter: "Anyone who claims entitlement to leadership of an elective structure on grounds of anointment or inheritance is a hopeless charlatan!"

Moyo recently criticised supporters of Chamisa who allegedly attacked MDC-T's vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe and Lwazi Sibanda (Mat North MP) during Morgan Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera on Tuesday.

Prof Moyo said via Twitter: "Sad that violence by supporters of @nelsonchamisa was visited upon MDC-T Vice President #DrThokozaniKhupe & MDC-T Mat North women's quota MP, #LwaziSibanda at #MorganTsvangirai's burial in #Buhera today. The violence is an ugly example of the new #ChunhuChedu #EntitlementMantra!."

The succession fights in the Movement for Democratic Change party continued today (Friday) as Vice President Thokozani Khupe snubbed a national council meeting held at the party headquarters with Acting President, Nelson Chamisa saying repeated efforts to resolve differences have yielded to nothing as she is not picking calls.

