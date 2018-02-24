Home | World | Africa | Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Mnangagwa off to Guinea to sign agreements

Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/02/2018 10:12:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The controversial self-styled millionaire Wicknell Chivhayo has urged the late Morgan Tsvangirai's Widow Elizabeth Macheka to take courage and wipe all property legally.Macheka was being side-lined on Tsvangirai's funeral and at one point Tsvangirai's mother threatened suicide if Macheka and Nelson Chamisa were to grace the funeral.

"Morgan Tsvangirai's widow..shame…..Pfuma yenhaka inopesanisa …Children and relatives must always remember Baba venyu loved this woman …Be strong Elizabeth USATYE just teach them a lesson in court and all houses and leave them with NOTHING…CHAPTER 37 PROTECTS YOU," said Chivhayo via Twitter.

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 83 of 83