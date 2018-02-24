VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe
- 24/02/2018 09:20:00
- 5
- 0
A political commentator Mpilo Moyo has claimed that former Higher, Tertiary science and technology minister Jonathan Moyo's remarks that there will be political turmoil and wars in the country after the disposal of former dictator Robert Mugabe from power.
"The assault of Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T VP) and others is a sign of things to come . We need a divine breakthrough or the country will slowly slide to worse tyranny than before the fateful."
