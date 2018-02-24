Home | World | Africa | Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Mnangagwa off to Guinea to sign agreements

Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/02/2018 09:20:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A political commentator Mpilo Moyo has claimed that  former Higher, Tertiary science and technology minister Jonathan Moyo's remarks that there will be political turmoil and wars in the country after the disposal of former dictator Robert Mugabe from power.
"When Jonathan Moyo predicted political instability and at worse war they said he is bitter man, l think the prof looked at a number of variables , the departure of the two main political protagonists , the arrival of the military junta and an equally militant MDC that uses the same modus operandi as the original Zanu PF," he said.

"The assault of Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T VP)  and others is a sign of things to come . We need a divine breakthrough or the country will slowly slide to worse tyranny than before the fateful."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 82 of 82