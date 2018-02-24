Home | World | Africa | WE must work towards renewing original MDC, says party official
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/02/2018 09:07:00
An MDC official Discent Collins Bajila has urged MDC-N and MDC-T and other parties formed by members who defected from the party to work towards renewing the party through re-uniting.

He said as an organization, MDC-T must institute investigations into causes, actions and beneficiaries of violence that occurred in Buhera.

"Condemnations are not enough. Moving forward we must work expeditiously towards the reunification and sanitization of the organization of Gibson Sibanda and Morgan Tsvangirai. However no physical pain must be inflicted on anyone as we seek to "restore factory settings" for our movement," Bajila said.

"We need to rally behind our founding Secretary General and our founding Youth Chairman as they were given a command to unite us as last will of founding President. We also need to engage our founding Women's Chair and founding organising secretary."

"Sadly we have lost President Tsvangirai, Deputy President Sibanda, Chairman Matongo, Treasurer General Dulini Ncube and Roy Bennet. We need to work together in their honour."

